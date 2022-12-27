Here's a sneak peek into Delhi-based entrepreneur Mehar Singh Tanwar's luxurious lifestyle

Wardrobes encompassing high-end brands, expensive cars standing in garages, and homes assembled with all the luxury items. Don't we all dream of having such a magnificent lifestyle? The majority does! But it all depends on your hard work and luck. One such individual who is tasting all the luxuries of life is Mehar Singh Tanwar. He is a famous entrepreneur who oversees two leading hotels and a real estate business.

The 42-year-old hails from a rich family, the Tanwar Gurjars. Mehar Singh Tanwar's family has a long history in politics. His father, Kanwar Singh Tanwar, has been a Member of Parliament for the BJP. Let's take a look at this adept entrepreneur's extravagant lifestyle.

Mehar Singh Tanwar's business

With the motto of taking his family business to a higher level, this man has been working ceaselessly toward its growth. He has been leading the real estate game in the Delhi/NCR region. With his years of existence and experience in the hospitality realm, he is also running a chain of high-end hotels, including Ocean Pearl Gardenia and H Carlton Hotel in Chattarpur.

Mehar Singh Tanwar's wardrobe

Needless to say, the men of royalty truly love some of the finest brands in the world. In his wardrobe reside the world's premium brands like Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Balenciaga, Stefano Ricci, and Givenchy. Mehar Singh Tanwar also has an exclusive collection of watches. Some of which range from Rs. 40,00,000 to 50,00,000.

Mehar Singh Tanwar's car collection

For two decades, this man has always focused on upgrading his skills and achieving his goals. With a high level of dedication and hard work, Mehar Singh Tanwar has built a luxurious lifestyle. He has some of the best cars in his garage, like a Rolls-Royce Ghost & Phantom, S Class Maybach, 2 G Wagon, Hummer, 3 Land Cruiser, Lexus 570, Audi R8, Lamborghini Aventador, Range Rover Vogue & Sport, Ferrari Portofino, and Bentley Mulsanne.

However, a person is truly rich because of his heart, and needless to say, Mehar Singh Tanwar has a generous heart. He has been working selflessly toward the upliftment of society and its people. Moreover, he also intends to keep up with his philanthropic activities in the future.

