Himachal Pradesh imposes ‘corona curfew’ in 4 districts, makes RT-PCR tests mandatory for travellers

New Delhi: As the second wave of COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc, the Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday (April 25) decided to impose a night curfew in four districts applicable from April 27 midnight.

The ‘corona curfew’ will be implemented in four districts of the state, including Kangra, Una, Solan and Sirmour starting from 10 pm to 5 am. The curfew will be enforced from midnight of April 27 till May 10.

Passengers traveling from outside the state will have to take RT-PCR test. Those who fail to produce a negative RT-PCR report will be placed under home quarantine for 14 days.

“It was also decided to make RT-PCR tests within 72 hrs mandatory for all visitors visiting the State. It was decided that in case the persons have not undergone RTPCR test, they would have to remain in home quarantine/isolation at the place of their residence for 14 days,” ANI quoted the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) as saying.

Those placed under home quarantine will be allowed to get tested after 7 days, and if the reports are negative, they can end their isolation.

“They would also have the option of getting themselves tested after seven days of their arrival, and in case the test comes negative, they do not require to remain quarantined,” the CMO stated.

The decision comes after a high-level meeting was chaired by CM Jai Ram Thakur in the wake of the massive spike in COVID-19 cases.

(With ANI inputs)

