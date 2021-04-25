COVID-19: Centre issues 8-step guideline on how to use oximeter

New Delhi: The Centre shared a step-by-step guide on how to keep track of blood oxygen levels of a COVID-19 patient to understand if there is any need for hospitalisation so that the hospitals do not get overwhelmed.

This comes in the wake of reports of lack of oxygen in several hospitals across the country. The doctors and experts have advised COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at home to check their oxygen levels.

The pulse oximeter is used to measure the oxygen level (oxygen saturation) of the blood. But do you know how does it work? Take a look! #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/YAToaH8hIq — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 24, 2021

Here's a step-by-step guide to check your oxygen level:

* Make sure your finger is free of nail polish, false nails etc before putting your finger inside the oximeter, also if it's cold, warm your hand by rubbing against each other.

* Before taking the measurement, one should rest for at least five minutes.

* Rest your hand on your chest at heart level and hold it still.

* Then switch on the oximeter and place it on either the middle or the index finger.

* The reading may fluctuate, wait for it to be stable. Keep the oximeter in place for at least a minute or longer if the reading is not stable.

* Record the highest result once it has not changed for five seconds.

* Identify each recording carefully.

* Start recording from baseline and record three times a day at the same time.

For better oxygenation at home, the Centre has also asked COVID-19 patients to lie face down with the support of 4-5 pillows.

The monitoring of oxygen level is crucial for COVID-19 patients as the baseline saturation should not dip below 94 per cent.

A COVID-19 patient is advised to take a 6-minute walk test in which one should check the oxygen level before and after six minutes of walking inside the room. If there is a fluctuation of 4 per cent or more, then hospital admission may be required. If it is below 94 per cent, hospital admission may be required on the advice of the doctor, experts said.