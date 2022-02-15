Himachal to reopen all educational institutes, cinema halls, gyms from February 17

New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday (February 15) allowed all educational institutions to function as per normal schedule from February 17, 2022.

Taking note of the Covid-19 situation in the state, the govt also permitted the cinema halls/multiplexes, gyms, swimming pools to function in adherence to the Covid protocols.

The government has also restricted the gatherings to 50% of the authorised capacity in indoors as well as outdoor areas.

There shall be no restriction on religious langars subject to strict adherence to the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and safety protocol, read the statement.

Live TV