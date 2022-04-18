हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Srinagar

Hoax bomb call halts airplane at Srinagar airport

The GoAir flight which was scheduled to take off for Delhi was briefly halted at Srinagar airport today evening for searches following a telephone call warning about a bomb inside the aircraft,  IGP Kashmir said Zee News.

Image credit: Pixabay (Representational image)

Srinagar: A GoAir flight was stopped at Srinagar airport on Monday (April 18) after a bomb call, however, nothing was found during the search.

The GoAir flight which was scheduled to take off for Delhi was briefly halted at Srinagar airport today evening for searches following a telephone call warning about a bomb inside the aircraft,  IGP Kashmir said to Zee News.

IGP said, “The plane was searched thoroughly, but nothing has been found top police official said and added that the call was traced to Delhi and the number is switched off since then.”

The flight was later resumed and flown back to Delhi. J&K Police are investigating the matter further. However, Airport is functioning smoothly now.
 

Tags:
SrinagarHoax bombJammu and KashmirGo Air
