How BJP Reacted To Rahul Gandhi’s US Speech: ‘Black Spot On Democracy’; ‘Goes Abroad To...’

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological parent, the RSS, during public addresses in Dallas, US, has triggered strong responses from the BJP. The Leader of Opposition's critical stance on various issues, shared during his address at the University of Texas and in a speech to the Indian diaspora, has drawn sharp reactions from BJP leaders.

“Black Spot On Democracy”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia sharply criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comments on unemployment, calling him a "black-spot on democracy." Bhatia's remarks came in response to Gandhi's recent statements targeting the government’s handling of job creation.

"Rahul Gandhi is a part-time leader. After becoming LoP, he has responsibility on his shoulders that the public has given him. He is a black spot on democracy. He doesn't even know what to say on foreign land. He could not say a word against China. He portrays India as a weak entity,” Bhatia remarked.

“Will Not Understand RSS In This Birth”

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday criticized the Congress, stating that the party would need ‘many births’ to understand the ideology of the RSS.

"If there is any technology to go to his grandmother and ask her about the role of RSS, then go and ask or look in the pages of history. To know about RSS, Rahul Gandhi will have to take many births. A traitor cannot know RSS. Those who go abroad and criticise the country cannot know RSS. It seems that Rahul Gandhi goes abroad only to defame India. Rahul Gandhi will not be able to understand RSS in this birth. RSS is born from the values and culture of India," ANI quoted Giriraj Singh.

Chooses To Ignore “India’s Glorious Past”

BJP National Spokesperson and senior advocate Nalin Kohli accused Rahul Gandhi of distancing himself from India’s rich heritage. Kohli criticised Gandhi for often praising China while failing to acknowledge India’s perspective on the bilateral relationship. "Rahul Gandhi is the leader of the opposition of the world's largest democracy so he has to choose his words in a manner that gives the complete correct picture," ANI quoted Kohli.

He also slammed Gandhi for referring to Parliament as a ‘war zone’ without mentioning the opposition’s role in frequent disruptions.

What Rahul Gandhi’s Said In His Speech

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday addressed the issue of unemployment, highlighting the challenges faced by the youth. He emphasised that job creation stems from production, but expressed concern that India is more focused on consumption, which he suggested is a troubling trend.

He added, “China certainly doesn't have an employment problem. Vietnam doesn't have an employment problem. So there are places on the planet that are not struggling with unemployment.”

Rahul Gandhi highlighted the global shift in production, noting that manufacturing moved from the United States to countries like Korea, Japan, and eventually China. He pointed out that China now dominates global production, raising concerns about the implications of this trend.

On RSS, Rahul Gandhi said that the organisation believes India is one idea, whereas in stark, Congress believes that India is a multiplicity of ideas.

Drawing parallels from the America, he said, “Very much like the United States, we believe that everybody should be allowed to participate. We believe that everybody should be allowed to dream.”

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday as part of his three-day visit to the United States. He was greeted at the airport by Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, along with members of the Indian diaspora.

(With inputs from ANI)