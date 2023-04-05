Scindia Slams Congress, Asks How Rahul's Legal Battle Is A 'Fight For Democracy'

New Delhi: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress on Wednesday, alleging the party has been left with no ideology except the one of a "traitor" which works against the country. The BJP leader attacked the Congress for according Rahul Gandhi "special treatment" following his conviction in a defamation case and accused the party of pressuring the judiciary and doing everything possible to stay relevant.

This party has insulted backward classes, sought proof of our armed forces' bravery and spoken about our soldiers being beaten up by China, Scindia said, in a direct attack on Gandhi who has been accused of making these remarks.

"The Congress has been left with no ideology. This Congress has been now left with only one ideology which is of a traitor, an ideology which works against the country," he told reporters.

Scindia was incidentally in Congress for a long time and was considered a close associate of Gandhi. He quit the party and joined the BJP in 2020 following differences with its leadership, especially in his home state Madhya Pradesh, leading to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led government.

The minister said the Congress is projecting the "personal legal battle" of Gandhi as a fight for democracy.

It is leaving no stone unturned to play with democracy and hitting new lows, he said, accusing the party of trying to pressure and intimidate the judiciary by taking its army of leaders and supporters to Surat when Gandhi filed an appeal in a court there in a criminal defamation case.

Parliament is not being allowed to function and its leaders are wearing black clothes, he said, questioning the rationale as he noted that several other leaders have previously been disqualified as well.

Is this the philosophy of "Gandhiwaad", why so much is being done for one person, he asked.

Some people are "first-class citizens" for the Congress, Scindia said, noting that a Congress leader had claimed that normal legal process should not be applied on the Gandhis.