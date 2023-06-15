How Two University Dropouts Who Have Amassed A Net Worth Of Over Rs 1,000 Crore In Just Two Years Became A Household Name

To modernize the concept of buying, selling, and delivering groceries, Zepto, a platform that enables 10-minute delivery, was developed. Using Zepto's e-grocery delivery app, customers can conveniently order from more than 2500 products and have them delivered right to their doors. The business was established during the pandemic and is currently valued at $900 million (7398 Crore). Zepto, the app, was established by two childhood friends who are now in their early 20s, Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra. They achieved this after dropping out of Stanford University's acclaimed computer science program.

Zepto: The Tale Of Dropouts

Aadit Palich, who is from Mumbai, attended Stanford University to earn a degree in computer engineering before leaving to found Zepto. For the uninitiated, Aadit Palich established GoPool when he was only 17 years old; thus, Zepto is not his first business endeavor. Additionally, he employs the brains behind the PryvaSee AI project. Kaivalya Vohra, Chief Technical Officer of Zepto, also attended Stanford University to study computer engineering, but like Aadit Palich, he recognized his talent and chose to launch Zepto.

Zepto: How The Journey Begins

When they returned to India, they first established Kirana Kart, a business that offered grocery delivery services. But it only lasted for 10 months. Their product wasn't market-fit, which was the main factor in its collapse. So they made the decision to stop running this firm. Zepto was introduced by Palicha and Vohra in April 2021. They developed the concept as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak's restrictions. Due to a rise in demand for delivery services, groceries and other necessities would take a while to arrive, leaving a gap for quick delivery.

Zepto: Net Worth 7,500 Crore

Zepto was hailed with wide arms for bridging the divide. In just nine months of operation, their valuation climbed to $200 million (1649 Crore). Zepto's concept gained popularity right away. In just 2021, the company completed 10 lakh orders. In December, the company's valuation surpassed $570 million (. In the previous year, their estimated worth was almost 7,500 crore.

But now according to the 2022 IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List, Aadit Palicha's net worth is expected to be over Rs 1,200 crore. Kaivalya Vohra, on the other hand, has a net worth of Rs 1000 crore.