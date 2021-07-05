हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
HPbose

HPBOSE Board 2021: Class 10 result postponed, check details

 HPBoSE class 10 board exams were canceled due to an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Examinations (HPBoSE) has deferred the release of class 10th result 2021 due to court orders. As per the reports of the Indian Express, the result, which was supposed to be declared today, will now be released after the court’s direction to the board. Once declared, students can access their scores on the official website of the board hpbose.org.

Like CBSE and other state boards, HPBoSE class 10 board exams were canceled due to an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. In the absence of examinations, the board is evaluating candidates on the basis of their marks in the first term, second term, pre-board, and internal assessment exams conducted during the academic year 2020-21.

 

Steps to check HPBoSE Class 10 result 2021:

1. Visit the official website

2. Click on the result link

3. Enter your roll number/other required details.

4. After submitting the information, your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, Tanu Kumar had bagged the top rank by securing 98.71 percent marks, followed by Kshitiz Sharma of New Gurukul Public School, Gopal Nagar, who scored 98.56 percent in Class 10 exams 2020. That year the HPBOSE 10th Pass Percentage was recorded at 68.11 percent. A total of 23 girls and 14 boys secured the top 10 ranks in HPBOSE 10th Result 2020, out of the 70,571 who cleared the exam.

