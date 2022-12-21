HTET Result 2022: OMR Sheet to be RELEASED TODAY at bseh.org.in- Here’s how to download

HTET Result 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana will upload the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET 2022) OMR sheets today, December 21. The board announced the HTET result 2022 on December 19 on the official website, bseh.org.in. Candidates will be able to obtain the HTET OMR sheet 2022 after paying Rs 100 on December 21. The HTET 2022 OMR download link will be valid for 60 days, according to the announcement.

The Haryana Board of Examinations has also provided a final chance for students who did not finish biometric verification. Those who were unable to finish the verification by December 17 will now be allowed to do so on December 22 and 23, 2022, until 5 p.m.

HTET Result 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit BSEH official website, bseh.org.in.

Click on the HTET OMR sheet download link on the homepage.

Enter login credentials on the new window.

HTET 2022 OMR answer sheet will appear on the screen.

Download the answer sheet for future reference.

Candidates must bring a photo ID as well as their HTET admit card to the Haryana Board of School Education's Kendra Bhawan office. Following the conclusion of the HTET 2022 verification, shortlisted candidates based on the HTET 2022 results will be contacted for an interview.