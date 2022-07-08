The BJP has accused her of hurting religious sentiments. But MP Mahua Moitra made it clear that if anyone was hurt, it was she herself. If she had to apologize for hurting, she wouldn't. Instead others should apologize to her.

Mahua commented on the food and drinks served to Goddess Kali during the puja rituals in response to a question posed to her in Kolkata. The BJP has demanded the arrest of the Trinamool MP from Krishnanagar. Bengal BJP leader and leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, has publicly said that he will move the High Court on the issue after seeing what action the ruling party of Bengal takes against Mahua in 10 days. Three days of those ten days have already passed. Meanwhile, in a TV interview, Mahua said on Friday that there is no question of changing what she has said. Because she didn't say anything wrong.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee gives 'ADVICE' to Mahua Moitra amid Kaali poster row, says 'Once Nejaji Subhas Chandra Bose...'

Mahua said in the interview, "I will not back down from my statement. Because I wasn't wrong. Rather, it is a golden opportunity for me to tell the BJP that they cannot come from outside and teach us how Bengal will perform Kali Puja. Their narrow sense of Hinduism cannot impose on our puja rituals."

Mahua had earlier called herself a worshipper of Kali in her defence of the Kaali poster controversy surrounding her. When asked about this in friday's interview, the Trinamool MP said, "I am a devotee of Kali. I didn't feel the need to say it for so long. But as a devotee of Kali, I think truth will eventually prevail. And not a single word of what I have said is untrue."

Mahua was asked if he was told that he had hurt someone's personal sentiments, would he not back down from his comments? Or don't you want to apologize? Mahua replied, "The question of apologizing does not arise, but i should apologize. Because if anyone is hurt, it's me. My feelings have been hurt. I spoke the truth. I'm being attacked for that. ’’