West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee has advised her party MP Mahua Moitra over her statement on Maa Kali. Mamata said the feelings of the people have to be understood before saying anything. Earlier, the TMC had distanced itself from Mahua Moitra's statement. Now, the TMC supremo has given indirect advice. Without naming Moitra, Banerjee said, "While working, we make mistakes, but it can be corrected. Some people don't see good work and suddenly start shouting. Negativity affects our brain cells. Let's think positively."

Mamata Banerjee further added, "I think we always insist on creating a controversy on any negative issue. But, we see that new things are happening every day, the media doesn't speak about them. Sometimes some mistakes are made. Once Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose said that you should write to make mistakes, one who works will commit mistakes. It can be fixed, but why scream for it?" The West Bengal CM said there are many groups in the society. We don't know about them, but I understand their emotions and I respect them.

Kaali poster Row: Mahua Moitra's Comment

In a news channel's programme, there were controversial things about the poster of the documentary film 'Kaali'. Moitra had said that there are many forms of Kali. To me, Kali means a goddess who receives meat and wine. There was an uproar across the country over this statement. A case has been registered against Moitra in some cities including MP's capital Bhopal. There are demands for her arrest.

Kaali Poster Row: Leena Manimekalai Controversy

Lena Manimekalai had released the poster of the documentary film Kaali. It showed Maa Kali smoking a cigarette. There is a constant opposition to it. Cases have also been registered against Leena in MP, Delhi and UP. Meanwhile, the museum in Toronto, Canada, has apologized, where the poster was released. They also removed this film from the list. However, instead of apologizing, Leena has tried to give more fire to the controversy by releasing another picture of Shiva-Parvati.