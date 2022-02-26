हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ukraine-Russia crisis

IAF withdraws from 'Cobra Warrior' multilateral air exercise in UK

The Indian Air Force pulled out of the multilateral air exercise 'Cobra Warrior' in which it was set to conduct the drill with the fleet of five Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) amid Ukraine crisis.

IAF withdraws from &#039;Cobra Warrior&#039; multilateral air exercise in UK
Image credit: Twitter/IAF

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Saturday (February 26) decided to pull out of a multilateral air exercise in the UK next month in view of the situation arising out of the crisis in Ukraine, officials said. The decision to not participate in the 'Cobra Warrior' exercise came just three days after the IAF announced that five Tejas light combat aircraft would be sent for the drills from March 6 to 27 at Waddington in the UK.

The IAF on Saturday morning tweeted that it has decided not to deploy its aircraft for exercise in the UK in "light of the recent events". However, the tweet was deleted later.

Though there was no reason given why the tweet was deleted, officials said the decision to not participate in the exercise stands. "The IAF is not participating in the exercise 'Cobra Warrior'," said a senior official.

The pull-out came amid a deepening crisis in Ukraine with Russian troops advancing on Kyiv and other key cities.
The decision also came hours after India abstained from voting on a UN Security Council resolution on the Russian military aggression against Ukraine.

Official sources said by abstaining from the resolution, India retained the option of reaching out to all relevant sides to find a middle ground and foster dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis.

On Wednesday, the IAF announced that it will participate in the 'Cobra Warrior' exercise with a fleet of five Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA).

The IAF had said that the exercise 'Cobra Warrior 22' was aimed at providing operational exposure and sharing best practices amongst the participating air forces.

In a statement, It had said that the exercise would be a platform for the indigenously developed Tejas aircraft to demonstrate their manoeuvrability and operational capability.

"The exercise is aimed at providing operational exposure and sharing best practices amongst the participating air forces, thereby enhancing combat capability and forging bonds of friendship," it had said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ukraine-Russia crisisIAFCobra Warrior
Next
Story

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Hurry up! Two days left to apply for over 900 vacancies released at uppbpb.gov.in, details here

Must Watch

PT7M

Russia Ukraine War Update: Baby girl born in shelter home amid war, name is 'Freedom