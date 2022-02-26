India, China abstain on UNSC resolution against Russia; here's what New Delhi said

New Delhi: As expected India on Saturday abstained on the United Nations Security Council resolution prepared to call out Russia’s needless assault on the sovereignty of Ukraine and demanded complete and unconditional" withdrawal of Russian forces from the neighbouring country.

The resolution, which was prepared and moved by the US in partnership with Albania, received 11 votes for motion while India was joined by China and UAE in abstaining from the vote and maintaining a neutral approach to the conflict.

In UN Security Council meeting on #Ukraine today, India abstained on the vote on draft resolution.

Here’s what India said at the UNSC resolution meeting against Russia.

Addressing the grave situation unfolding on the ground, especially for the Indians stranded in Ukraine, India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti said, “India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence & hostilities. No solution can ever arrive at the cost of human lives.”

#IndiainUNSC UNSC's consideration of the draft resolution on Ukraine

“We're also deeply concerned about welfare & security of Indian community, incl a large number of Indian students in Ukraine. Contemporary global order has been built on UN Charter, international law and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states,” India added at UNSC meet.

“All member states need to honour these principles in finding a constructive way forward. Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences & disputes, however daunting that may appear at this moment,” it further added.

Meanwhile, as feared, Russia used its veto power to quash the resolution that condemns the country’s aggression in the strongest term but Western nations said the resolution seeks to show Moscow's isolation on the global stage for its invasion and actions against Ukraine.

All eyes were on how India will cast its vote on the resolution given that New Delhi has strong defence ties with Moscow.

During a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi "appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue."

