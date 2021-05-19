IAHV makes an impactful mark in COVID-19 relief work, provides relief worth Rs 100cr

The International Association of Human Values (IAHV) is working relentlessly towards supplying all essential medical equipment as well as establishing Covid Care Centres across various cities and has provided relief material worth Rs.100 crore until now across the country.

Inspired by the founder Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the organisation in association with The Art of Living has responded on several fronts by working all across the value chain. On 23 March 2020, IAHV flagged off the initiatives “iStandWithHumanity” and #fromu2them in support of Daily Wage Earners. From the provision of almost 100 million meals and ration kit to those in need, to creating and running covid care centres, to delivering oxygen in partnership with State and District Governments, the organisation is raising funds through its partner network which includes corporates like LIC, Godrej, Wipro, SBI Card, Google, BNY Mellon, Atlas Copco, Barclays, Bosch and many more.

Since the second wave of Covid-19 struck India, focusing on making each act count, the organisation under #IAHVCovidCare has successfully thus far organised 6,319 oxygen concentrators that have reached NIMHANS, Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru; Covid Care Centre at Sri Sri University; GIMS and IMA Greater Noida; Ambedkar Hospital, Delhi and in various places like Pune, Patna, Ranchi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Chennai, Shimla, Dehradun, Lucknow for distribution across hospitals.

A major relief work has been done in procuring and distributing ventilators and oxygen cylinders. IAHV has been involved in handing over around 100 ventilators to various municipal corporations across cities. The organisation has also started 6 Covid care centres with 2700 beds. Apart from these, IAHV has also been lending a helping hand to provide approximately 20 million N95 Masks to local and state governments across the country.

“I have grown up in India and I have never witnessed such uncertainty, stress and fear”, says Darshak Hathi, the International President of IAHV. He says, “We were receiving calls from all parts of the country where migrant workers were saying that they have no job, no food and nowhere to live. In this second wave there is a need to provide vaccines to as many people as we can. We aim to vaccinate over 2 million in the next six months in partnership with Doctors for Youth (DFY). We have already set up 2 vaccination centres in Dharavi, Mumbai and in Yamuna Vihar, Delhi.”

IAHV is also actively working with NASSCOM in creating a technology platform that provides data and communication at the grassroots level. Educating rural India about what to do in case of mild or asymptomatic Covid; dispelling fear about vaccines; educating about immunity and hygiene and providing holistic healthcare solutions including home remedies and Ayurveda.

The strength and spirit of the IAHV network has been at full display by IAHV Teams across 156 nations working day and night to raise funds to source relief material, medical equipment and provide consultations with doctors on call.

To donate visit iahv.org

