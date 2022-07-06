New Delhi: Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Tina Dabi Wednesday (July 6) took charge as the Collector of Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district. She took to Twitter to share pictures from her first day on the job and wrote, “Joined as District Collector and Magistrate Jaisalmer today.” Dabi is a 2016 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination topper and the first scheduled caste (SC) woman to achieve the feat. Tina Dabi's sister Ria is also an IAS officer, who bagged 15th place in the 2020 UPSC examination.

Dabi was posted in Jaipur before her transfer to Jaisalmer. Besides her, a total of twenty-nine IAS and 16 IPS officers were transferred in Rajasthan on Monday, PTI reported. Collectors in Bundi, Alwar, Dholpur, Dungarpur and Jaipur were changed, as per the list of officers transferred by the department of personnel, the news agency added.

Dabi made headlines again this year after her marriage pictures with Dr Pradeep Gawande surfaced online. Gawande, a 2013-batch IAS officer, and Tina Dabi tied the knot in a private ceremony in Jaipur in April this year. The couple hosted a private wedding reception in a hotel in Jaipur on April 22.

