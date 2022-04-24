New Delhi: Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Tina Dabi, hours after her wedding with Pradeep Gawande, changed her profile picture on Twitter on Saturday (April 23, 2022).

In the picture, the power couple can be seen sitting on a couch while donning a matching white outfit.

Take a look at the lovely picture here:

IAS Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande finally tied the knot in presence of just 15-20 relatives and close friends as guests. The couple wore matching maroon outfits for the event.

ALSO READ | Tina Dabi gets hitched to Pradeep Gawande; marriage and reception pics of IAS couple go viral

Earlier, it was reported that the couple got married on April 20. However, the couple finally got married on April 22.

Tina Dabi is currently serving as joint secretary in the finance department of Rajasthan, while senior IAS officer Pradeep Gawande is currently the Director of the Department of Archaeology and Museum, Rajasthan.

Tina and Pradeep's love story is no less than the story of a film. Dabi, a 2016 Rajasthan cadre IAS officer, had reportedly met Pradeep Gawande during the Covid-19 pandemic when they were tasked with ensuring supplies. The couple's journey started with friendship. Tina and Pradeep became good friends while working together, and later, the friendship turned into love.

Live TV