The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, known as CISCE, administers the ICSE Class 10 & 12 exams for students across the nation. According to the general survey, ISC & ICSE exams are considered to be one of the most difficult and competitive board exams in India. And hence, all the students across the nation require a strategic study plan and preparation guidelines to swiftly ace the board exam of class 10 & class 12.

ICSE 10th Class Exam Pattern 2023 – List of subjects

Groups Subjects Group-I – 80% exam + 20% internal assessment History

Civics

Geography

English

Second Language Group-II – 80% exam + 20% internal assessment Physics

Chemistry

Biology Mathematics

Economics

Modern foreign language

Classical language

Environmental Science Group-III – 50% external exam + 50% internal exam Performing Arts

Computer Applications

Commercial Applications

Economic Applications

Arts

Yoga

Cookery

Physical Education

Fashion Designing

Environmental Applications

Technical Drawing Applications

Home Science

Modern foreign language

Therefore, the students of ICSE Class 10 need study tips for their preparations and here we have formulated the subject-wise preparation tips that they should religiously follow for optimum results in each subject. It’s highly recommended for students to thoroughly study and revise each concept to score desired marks in their ICSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023. To help you with that, here are the class 10 ICSE 2023 Exam preparation tips for students to score like a pro.

ICSE Class 10 Preparation Tips 2022

The educationists and academicians across the nation have curated a unique study schedule for ICSE Class 10 students to boost their preparations. As the ICSE Class 10 students you can finish your syllabus in time, and can have a better time frame, preparedness, and confidence to effectively start practicing and revise for your exams. Especially for students, to make the most out of your preparation time, you first need a scheduler. A scheduler is a diary or copy you create where you can have each hour of your day marked along with the concept or subject or topic you’re going to study. Each student should create a basic scheduler in which they should categorise the chapters and concepts based on the level of their difficulty, duration, and time they would take to prepare.

1. Schedule Is A Must: So, the foremost tip that every learned one would give you is to have a schedule. With it, you strategically optimize your time and proceed accordingly.

2. Finish Syllabus Before Time: Why is it advised to save at least 2 months before the exam and do all the studies before that. The reason is quite simple, Students need to be calm during exam time, and it doesn’t just boost their confidence to have their preparations done before time but will give plenty of time for efficacious revision with sample papers and mock tests.

3. Practice Sample Papers & Mock Tests: Anyone willing to score maximum and be the champion above all, already knows how important sample papers and mock tests are during the exam time. They are meant to provide you with a feel of the exam before the exam.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4V3J1RveO4

Practice Every Typology of Questions: Oswaal ICSE ISC Question Banks Class 10 & 12 Book respectively for 2023 Board Exams with Chapter-wise ICSE Previous Years Questions and exam-ready cognitive tools are one of the better fit for that. These books contain mind-maps, mnemonics, quick revision notes and explanatory concept videos via QR Codes

Here’s the recommended link for ICSE Question Banks Class 10 Book for 2023 Board Exams: https://bit.ly/3oU6eUb

ISC Question Banks Class 12 Book for 2023 Board Exams: https://bit.ly/3oXGypA

4. Subject-wise ICSE class 10 Preparation Tips

Now, the above-mentioned tips are generic and could be applied by students of any class. But here we are with the subject-wise ICSE class 10 preparation tips for students to leave no stone unturned while preparing.

Mathematics – ICSE Class 10 Preparation Tips

Mathematics needs a deep and thorough understanding of concepts and formulas to get desired results. Above all, practice is a must. Here’re the tips you can follow –

1. First schedule everything and put the ones you’re more confident about at the first slots then with light ones in the middle and again the difficult ones at the end of the scheduler. It’s called Sandwich Technique, and few know about it.

2. Once done, practice rigorously.

English – ICSE Class 10 Preparation Tips

For English, reading newspapers is a must. This might sound mundane, but it works for sure.

For English, you can also take help of previous year question papers and see what type of question are mostly asked and then revise accordingly. By practicing with them, you can get better exam insight and concept clarity.

Physics – ICSE class 10 Preparation Tips

Physics is something many students dislike, and others don’t put their best in preparing for it. And the reason is quite simple; Physics could be tiring if you don’t put your interest in it. If you prepare half-heartedly for it, you won't get ahead. You need to develop an interest in it.

Make sure to put your heart in it. Try to find the interesting experiments meaningful by attaching them with your own life and see how the following theory works.

Also check for the practical explanation of these theories on YouTube, to get a better understanding.

Chemistry – ICSE class 10 Preparation Tips

1. Study the Periodic Table and learn physical and chemical properties. Also make sure to thoroughly understand Analytical Chemistry.

2. Take help of Mock Test Papers and do a proper exam and see where you lacked. Also, chemistry is something that comes to you once you start revising it every now and then, so don’t over-stretch yourself.

Biology – ICSE class 10 Preparation Tips

Students wishing to have a long career in the medical field should religiously study the fundamentals of biology.

1. Practice diagrams and equations every hour between concepts and subjects too.

2. Put the charts and posters of different terminology in your room to be able to see them occasionally.

3. Once the syllabus is done, do it again but with less time given, this will boost your confidence.

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)