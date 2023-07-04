ICSE & ISC Exam Pattern 2023-24: Focuses on Higher Order Thinking and Critical Analysis

CISCE plans to make changes to the ICSE and ISC exams in 2024. The goal is to encourage students to think critically and understand concepts, rather than just memorizing facts. These changes aim to move away from rote learning and promote the development of conceptual understanding. You can find details here for more information on the updated exam pattern for CISCE 2023-24.

ICSE and ISC Exam Pattern Change in 2024:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has recently announced some changes for the upcoming 2024 ICSE and ISC examinations. These changes are in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aim to enhance higher-order thinking and critical analysis skills among students.



According to the notification, there will be more questions that require critical thinking in the 2023 board examinations. This means that students will be encouraged to think deeply and analyze information in a more thoughtful way.

The CISCE has also introduced various initiatives following the announcement of the NEP 2020. These initiatives include programs such as School Leadership Training, which aims to develop leadership skills among school administrators. Additionally, there will be a Capacity Building Program for Teachers to enhance their teaching methods and skills.

Furthermore, the CISCE will conduct webinars and other online events to provide further guidance and support to students, educators, and other stakeholders. These programs and initiatives are designed to improve the overall learning experience and align with the objectives of the NEP 2020.

More HOTS and Critical Thinking Questions in ICSE and ISC Examinations 2024

Starting from the 2024 ICSE and ISC exams, there will be a slight increase in the number of questions that require higher-level thinking and critical analysis. After the 2023-24 exams, there will be a gradual increase in these types of questions. To support students and teachers during this transition, CISCE will soon provide sample question papers for 2024. Gerry Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE, has advised schools to include these new question types in regular tests and final exams to help students prepare for the upcoming changes.

Why is CISCE Making Changes in 2023-24 Board Exam Pattern?

CISCE wants all its schools to have a consistent approach to learning, following the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. They don't just want to make changes for students taking the ICSE and ISC exams, but also for younger students. While the ICSE and ISC exams will be the main focus initially, CISCE plans to gradually introduce these changes starting from middle school.

The aim is to familiarize teachers, students, and parents with the new recommendations and changes suggested by NEP 2020 at an early stage in the student's academic life. This will help everyone understand what to expect in terms of changes in the exam papers starting from the upcoming academic year 2023-2024.

How can Students Prepare for the HOTS and Critical Thinking Questions in the 2023-24 Exams?

To prepare for higher-order thinking skills (HOTS) and critical thinking questions in exams, students can employ various strategies. While Oswaal Books can be a helpful resource, it is important to note that there are multiple ways to enhance critical thinking skills. Oswaal Books focuses on providing a strong conceptual foundation in their study materials. Understanding the underlying concepts is crucial for answering HOTS and critical thinking questions accurately. Oswaal Books' content is structured to ensure that students grasp the concepts thoroughly and can apply them confidently in different scenarios. Here are some suggestions for exam preparation:

Solve sample papers that specifically focus on HOTS and critical thinking questions. This will give you exposure to the types of questions you may encounter in the actual exam and allow you to practice applying your critical thinking skills.

When studying, actively engage with the material by asking questions, making connections, and challenging assumptions. This will help you develop a deeper understanding of the subject matter and strengthen your critical thinking abilities.

While Oswaal Books Question Banks, Sample Papers, and Previous Year Solved Papers can be valuable resources, remember that critical thinking skills are not solely dependent on any particular book or resource. It is essential to supplement your preparation with a range of activities that encourage critical thinking and problem-solving in various contexts.

In conclusion, preparing for HOTS (Higher Order Thinking Skills) and critical thinking questions in the 2023-24 exams requires a strategic approach and access to quality resources. Oswaal Books' Question Banks, Sample Papers, and Previous Year Solved Papers Books can be valuable assets in this preparation.

With consistent practice, a focused mindset, and the support of Oswaal Books' resources, students can confidently approach HOTS and critical thinking questions in the 2023-24 exams. By developing their analytical skills and critical thinking abilities, they will be better equipped to tackle these challenging questions and achieve success in their examinations.

