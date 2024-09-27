IED Planting In Assam: NIA Arrests Key ULFA (I) Suspect

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key accused in a United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) case related to the planting of IEDs across multiple places in Assam. In a press release, the NIA said that Girish Barua, alias Gautam Baruah, was nabbed from the outskirts of Bengaluru, where he was hiding out.

The case was registered by the probe agency in September in connection with the planting of explosive devices across Assam by the banned terrorist organization ULFA (I) as part of an armed protest against Independence Day celebrations in India.

"The accused was part of the group of ULFA (I) operatives that had placed IEDs at locations in North Lakhimpur district in Assam at the behest of the top leadership of the outfit," said NIA.

The suspect was arrested and produced before the Special NIA Court, Bengaluru, on September 25, and the court passed an order for transit remand and production before NIA Special Court Assam Guwahati. Investigations in the case are continuing.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the NIA last week conducted searches at four locations across Punjab in a case related to the promotion of terror-related activities and violence by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader and pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurupatwant Singh Pannun.

NIA teams swooped down at one location in Moga, two locations in Bathinda, and one location in Mohali at premises connected with suspects in the case RC-30/2023/NIA/DLI, the probe agency stated.

The searches led to the seizure of various incriminating materials, including digital devices, which are under examination.

The case relates to the conspiracy by Pannun with other members of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). The NIA had registered the case against Pannun on 17th November 2023, under sections 120B, 153A, and 506 of the IPC and sections 10, 13, 16, 17, 18, 18B, 8 20 of the UA(P) Act, 1967.

