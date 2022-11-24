IIFT MBA 2023: Registration last date TODAY at iift.nta.nic.in- Steps to apply here

IIFT MBA 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the IIFT exam 2023 registration window today, November 24, 2022. Candidates may submit their applications on the official website, iift.nta.nic.in, for the MBA entrance test for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade. The application deadline for the IIFT exam was earlier, on November 14, 2022. The last date to apply, according to a new timetable released by NTA, had been extended to today. Applications for candidates must be submitted by 5 PM at the latest. The candidate rectification period would begin on November 26, 2022, and end on November 29, 2022. During the NTA window, applicants may modify their applications.

IIFT 2022 Exam: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website – iift.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for ‘IIFT MBA 2023-25 Registration’

Enter your date of birth, name and other details asked for

Fill in the application form and upload all documents asked for

Pay the application and exam fees, if any, and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future references.

The IIFT Exam is administered by NTA on behalf of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade. The institute will handle admissions for the MBA International Business programme for the sessions of 2023 to 2025 using the IIFT MBA Exam. The IIFT exam is set to take place on December 18, 2022, according to the schedule released by NTA.