IIMCAA Connections 2019 held in Mumbai, Bhubaneswar and Dhenkanal; Piyush Pandey and Jayajit Dash awarded IFFCO IIMCAA Awards

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association's (IIMCAA) annual alumni event Connections 2019 was organised in Mumbai, Bhubaneswar and Dhenkanal on March 2 and 3 respectively. After the inaugural event on February 17th, at the IIMC Delhi headquarters, Connections 2019 spanning across 20 cities in and outside India, will put curtains down on April 13th in Dhaka at the Bangladesh Chapter meet of the association.

At the Maharashtra chapter's meet, held at Mumbai Press club, IIMCAA President Prasad Sanyal gave away the special jury mention of the IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2019 for business reporting to Piyush Pandey. The meet was presided over by Maharashtra Chapter Vice President Dhananjay Roy, while the programme was conducted by General Secretary Neeraj Bajpai. IIMCAA treasurer Animesh Biswas, Organisation Secretary Ritesh Verma, Secretary Sadhna Arya, along with IPS officer Virendra Mishra, bank officer Ratnesh Kumar, Satish Kumar Singh, Vandana Kumari, Shalini Rawla and Braj Kishore addressed the meet. President Sanyal informed the gathering about the new initiatives of the IIMCAA- IIMCAA Medical Assistance Fund and IIMCAA Scholarships for needy students.

IIMCAA Odisha Chapter organised two meets on March 3, first in IIMC Dhenkanal and second in Bhubaneswar. At Connections 2019 Dhenkanal, IIMC East India Campus Director Prof Mrinal Chatterjee gave away three awards- Professor BB Mohanty Memorial Award to Swapnil Joglekar, Professor KM Shrivastava Memorial Award to Priyanka Joshi and Professor Chintamani Mahapatra Memorial Award to Bharat Bhushan Parida.

The programme was presided over by the Odisha Chapter President Sanjay Sahoo. IIMCAA Executive President Reetesh Anand, Organisation Secretary Ritesh Verma, UP Chapter Organisation Secretary Kamlesh Rathore, Central Committee Member Sneha Bhattacharjee and former treasurer Deeksha Saksena addressed the meet.

The Odisha chapter hosted its second meet Connections 2019 Bhubaneswar in Bhubaneswar where renowned journalist Sangeeta Agrawal gave away the IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2019 for business reporting special jury mention to Jayajit Dash.

Five other IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2019 winners, Jajati Karan, Prabir Pradhan, Itishree Singh Rathour, Rudra Prasad Rath and Avilash Panigrahi also addressed the meet. Odisha Chapter President Sanjay Sahoo presided over the meet that was conducted Chapter Treasurer Kishan Barai. IIMCAA Executive President Reetesh Anand along with other members of the central committee and UP chapter attended the meet. Chapter General Secretary Jyoti Prakash Mohapatra presented vote of thanks.