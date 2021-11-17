IMD's weather forecast: Heavy rainfall expected in these states - check list

For the next two days, as many as seven-eight states/UTs will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated area, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Andaman & Nicobar Islands, coastal and south interior Karnataka, north Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana - these places will receive showers in isolated places today (November 17) and tomorrow (November 18).

In a press release dated November 16, IMD stated light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during next 5 days and over Rayalaseema during next 3 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Coastal Andhra Pradesh today, November 17, and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls over north Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 18 are also expected.

In Goa, both north and south, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning are expected in isolated places.

Strong winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over southwest Bay of Bengal, along and off south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamilnadu coasts on November 17 and 18. Strong winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over eastcentral Arabian Sea along and off Maharashtra coast on 17th; over Eastcentral Arabian Sea on 18th and over Central and adjoining north Arabian Sea on 19th November, 2021. The IMD has alerted fishermen not to venture into these above area.

