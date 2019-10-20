close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tejas Express

In a first, Tejas Express passengers to get compensation for delay

Tejas Express was launched from Lucknow on October 4 and is operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

In a first, Tejas Express passengers to get compensation for delay

LUCKNOW: In a first, the passengers who were onboard the newly launched Tejas Express on Saturday (October 19) will be paid compensation as the train got delayed by over three hours in both the directions. It is to be noted that Tejas Express is the first corporatised train of Indian Railways. It was launched from Lucknow on October 4 and is operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

According to IRCTC, the compensation will be paid to 451 passengers, who boarded the train from Lucknow, and 500 who took the train from New Delhi. As per the rules, the passengers of Tejas Express will be paid a compensation of Rs 100 if the train gets delayed by 1 hour and Rs 250 will be paid as compensation if the train gets delayed by two hours and more.

On Saturday (October 19), Tejas started from Lucknow at around 8.55 a.m instead of its scheduled departure time of 6.10 a.m and arrived at New Delhi at around 3.40 p.m instead of 12.25 p.m. It left New Delhi at around 5.30 p.m instead of its scheduled time of 3.35 p.m.

Live TV

The train got delayed due to delay in maintenance work. Any train before departing has to undergo a primary maintenance and the maintenace of Tejas Express was delayed as a coach had derailed in the maintenance yard at Lucknow station. Sources said that the train got derailed during shunting.

It is learnt that IRCTC has sent a link to all the passengers on their mobile phone and they claim the compensation by clicking on the link. The passengers who will click on the link will receive the compensation.

Tags:
Tejas ExpresscompensationIRCTC
Next
Story

Huzurnagar by-poll: TRS, Congress locked in neck-and-neck fight

Must Watch

PT17M42S

Is there any 'Pakistan' connection' of Kamlesh Tiwari's murder case?