In a first, Tejas Express passengers to get compensation for delay

LUCKNOW: In a first, the passengers who were onboard the newly launched Tejas Express on Saturday (October 19) will be paid compensation as the train got delayed by over three hours in both the directions. It is to be noted that Tejas Express is the first corporatised train of Indian Railways. It was launched from Lucknow on October 4 and is operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

According to IRCTC, the compensation will be paid to 451 passengers, who boarded the train from Lucknow, and 500 who took the train from New Delhi. As per the rules, the passengers of Tejas Express will be paid a compensation of Rs 100 if the train gets delayed by 1 hour and Rs 250 will be paid as compensation if the train gets delayed by two hours and more.

On Saturday (October 19), Tejas started from Lucknow at around 8.55 a.m instead of its scheduled departure time of 6.10 a.m and arrived at New Delhi at around 3.40 p.m instead of 12.25 p.m. It left New Delhi at around 5.30 p.m instead of its scheduled time of 3.35 p.m.

The train got delayed due to delay in maintenance work. Any train before departing has to undergo a primary maintenance and the maintenace of Tejas Express was delayed as a coach had derailed in the maintenance yard at Lucknow station. Sources said that the train got derailed during shunting.

It is learnt that IRCTC has sent a link to all the passengers on their mobile phone and they claim the compensation by clicking on the link. The passengers who will click on the link will receive the compensation.