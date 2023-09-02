Raipur: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Adani group stock manipulation charges. Addressing gathering of over one lakh youth at an event organised by the Chhattisgarh led Congress government, Gandhi said, “PM Modi can’t order an inquiry on the Adani because if it’s done and truth comes out, the loss will not be for Adani but for someone else.” He said that the PM Modi led Centre has broken the economic backbone of the country, and he has been working for a selected group of business giants. “GST and notebandi (demonetisation have ruined small businessmen and that was done to provide benefits to PM Modi’s friends,” he said.

“Be it the governments in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, or the upcoming governments in Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, they will be the government of the poor rather than being the governments of Adani.”

Before addressing the Congress workers, Rahul Gandhi attended the ‘Rajeev Yuva Mitan Conference’ organised by the Chhattisgarh government in Nava Raipur.

The assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are scheduled to be held later this year along with neighbouring states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. Notably, in the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress won 68 of 90 seats in the state, while the BJP could win only 15 seats. The JCC (J) won in five constituencies and its ally BSP got two seats. The Congress currently has 71 members in the House

