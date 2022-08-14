Independence Day 2022: Handmade tricolors hoisted at LoC in Gurez valley

Srinagar: Gurez valley, a remote hamlet on the Line of Control in the northwest part of Kashmir UT, has been silently resonating with a new Vigor of the feeling of patriotism. This is nothing less than revolutionary for a place that had remained oblivious to the rest of the nation for the last seven decades.

Our relationship with the flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal. In resonance with the rest of the nation, the people of Gurez valley have answered the call of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ powerfully to set an example.

People who have spent three decades under gun barrels and dust of explosives, not only unfurled the tricolor but also made them with their own hands. Women of the area have taken the initiative of stitching national flags for the campaign at an Army-run Skill Development Centre at Dawar. For this campaign, almost 75 women have come together for an initiative supported by the Indian Army and have stitched as many as 750 National Flags within a span of 7 days at the Skill Development Center. The flags will be hoisted on the rooftops of homes and offices across the Gurez valley.

Skill Development Centre at Dawar is the first of its kind in the entire Gurez valley which has been established in collaboration with mosaic Pvt. Ltd, NHPC, and civil administration. It has been able to impart various self-employment skills to the local youth through various certificate courses such as stitching, plumbing, and computer skills and has been successful in paving the way for a better future.

Also Read: Independence Day 2022: J&K administration organizes Tricolor Walkathon, hoists 108-feet flag

The flags being prepared at this center are unique and exquisite as they have been prepared using the well renowned traditional Kashmiri artisanship. With support from the Indian Army, these women are now preparing to venture into the arena of e-commerce and put up their handcrafted high-quality and unique products for internet users across the globe.

The call for unity and integrity of the nation has never been more resounding than it is today. Amid all the political turmoil, this campaign brings hope and optimism into the lives of all Indians and paves the way for a stronger and peaceful nation.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav encouraged people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of this nation.