Srinagar: Ahead of the 75th Independence day celebrations and as part of the ongoing Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a unified tricolor Walkathon was organized on the banks of historic Dal lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. LG Manoj Sinha and all heads of security agencies including BSF, Indian Army, CRPF, Jammu Kashmir police, and other civil dignitaries participated in the Walkathon.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha led a 'Tiranga Yatra' organized by BSF in Srinagar and told Zee News, “It’s a new dawn of hopes and dreams. Thousands of citizens from all walks of life joined in the Walkathon to celebrate India’s independence.” He added that people from different departments have taken part in the mega celebrations and said Kashmir is changing and it’s the start of a new Kashmir.”

“Across the country and mainly in Jammu Kashmir, the enthusiasm we see in common people and youth is to be praised on the initiative of the Prime Minister. Today country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and the enthusiasm which people have for ‘Ghar Ghar Tiranga’ in Jammu Kashmir is to be praised. In the last three years, Jammu Kashmir is on its way towards development and a new way has started,” Sinha added.

He also said that he believes that Jammu Kashmir, which is the crown of the country, is shining and will lead the country for new economic developments.

Flag march was attended by hundreds of soldiers

The march was organized by BSF which started from Lalit Ghat at Dal lake and terminated at Botanical Garden. Huge enthusiasm was seen among participants.

Jammu and Kashmir LG and other dignitaries walked around 5 km on the lake banks and reached to Botanical Garden where the celebration took place. Police and Military bands added colors to Walkathon with their music and patriotic songs.

The performance witnessed various melodious tunes and some soul-stirring patriotic songs. The band played renditions of famous patriotic songs like Vande Matram.

The walkathon was aimed at spreading messages of brotherhood, peace, cultural harmony, prosperity, and nation-building by children, youth and the local populace. The emotion and patriotic fervor during the event ran high as the pride of soldiers and pride of the nation’s tricolor unfurled in the scenic beauty of Kashmir.

Security forces were seen in full emotions and enthusiasm during the program and slogans like ‘jhanda uncha rahe hamara’ and ‘Bharat mata ki Jai’ were loud and clear across the rally.

Not only in Srinagar but tens of such functions were also witnessed across Kashmir.

108-feet tall tiranga hoisted in North Kashmir

Amid ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Army hoisted a 108-feet tall national flag at Pattan Hyderbeigh in North Kashmir.

The huge tricolor is the first of its kind in North Kashmir which was unfurled in an impressive function today ahead of 75th independence day celebrations.

People from all walks of life including politicians, police, NCC, and locals participated in the unfurling function of the 108-feet long tricolor in Pattan.