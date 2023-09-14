Raigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a blistering attack on the Congress-led Opposition, saying the newly formed INDIA alliance wants to finish the Sanatana Dharma. "INDIA Alliance has decided that they will eradicate India's Sanatan culture; These people want to destroy India's culture, they want to destroy India," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister, while addressing a public rally in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh, said that the opposition wants to push the country back into slavery. The PM, however, assured that "The BJP government of Delhi is leaving no stone unturned for the development of Chhattisgarh. But the Congress government here is not engaged in development work but only in empty talk and claims."

Attacking the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, the PM said it is lagging in development work but marching ahead on the corruption front. ''The government here is indulged in corruption in cow dung procurement," said PM Modi in Raigarh adding, ''The mineral wealth of Chhattisgarh is being used as Congress' ATM. False propaganda and rampant corruption are the hallmarks of the Congress government in Chhattisgarh."

"The Congress government in Chhattisgarh has failed to ensure the the welfare of poor but it is rapidly progressing in corruption," PM Modi said while addressing the rally in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.

Referring to India's recent Moon landing, the PM went on to say, "Our happiness has doubled in this festival season as India is celebrating the festival of its achievements. Our Chandrayaan has landed where no other country has reached."

Earlier, during a spirited address in Bina, Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi described the opposition INDIA alliance as "ghamandia" and accused them of attempting to undermine Sanatan Dharma. In a vigorous attack on the opposition bloc, the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the Prime Minister referred to it as an "INDI alliance" lacking clear leadership.

Addressing a massive gathering, PM Modi accused the INDIA bloc of harbouring an agenda to erode the nation's 'Sanatan' culture. "At a time when Bharat is emerging as a world leader on the global stage, some parties are trying to divide the country and its people. They have formed an 'INDI' alliance. Some refer to it as an 'arrogant' alliance. They are yet to name a leader, and there is considerable suspense regarding who will lead them into the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Their hidden agenda is to assault India's culture," PM Modi stated.

He alleged that during the third meeting of the Opposition bloc in Mumbai, they passed a resolution to "eradicate the Sanatan culture" in the country. PM Modi concluded, "This INDI alliance has resolved to abolish our 'Sanatan' culture. They are determined to destroy the ideologies, cultures, and traditions that have united the country and its people for centuries."

PM Modi delivered this address after inaugurating several projects valued at over Rs 50,700 crores, including the 'Petrochemical Complex' at Bina Refinery and ten new industrial projects across Madhya Pradesh. These projects encompass a 'Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone' in the Narmadapuram district, two IT parks in Indore, a Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam, and six new industrial areas throughout the state.

PM Modi also emphasized that the Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery will contribute to making India 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) and generate employment opportunities for the youth.

Expressing his gratitude to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, PM Modi said, "I want to thank Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his government for giving me the opportunity to come and meet the people of the state. Today, we are laying the foundation stone for projects worth more than Rs 50,000 crores. The combined expense of these projects even exceeds the budget of many states."

The Prime Minister's statement follows comments by DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who criticized Sanatan Dharma, describing it as against social justice and advocating for its eradication. Another DMK leader, A Raja, likened Sanatan Dharma to diseases such as leprosy.