LIVE: Spirit of Quit India Movement energised youth of our nation, says PM Modi

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi will chair a UNSC high-level Open Debate on maritime security today (August 9) and will become the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a UN Security Council Open Debate. The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be among several other world leaders who are going to participate in the virtual meeting.

The Prime Minister will also release the next installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme via video conferencing at 12:30 PM.

In another update, the Delta Plus cases in Maharashtra increased to 45, state's Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed on Sunday (August 8). Tope said that the number of Delta Plus cases of COVID-19 has increased from 21 and now includes 27 men and 18 women.

Maharashtra (9:50 am): Mumbai local train services will be open to fully vaccinated people from 15th August.

New Delhi (9:42 am): Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on the ongoing farmers protest

New Delhi (9:30 am): More than 52.40 crore (52,40,60,890) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far. More than 2.33 Cr (2,33,55,890) balance & unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered: Union Health Ministry.

New Delhi (9:30 am): "I condemn the ghastly attack on Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Excellency, I wish you quick recovery and good health. We will miss your presence at the UNSC Open Debate on Maritime Security today," tweets PM Modi.

