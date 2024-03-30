New Delhi: Countering recent comments by the US, Germany and the UN on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has affirmed India's stance as a sovereign nation with a robust judicial system. Addressing attendees at the 70th Founders’ Day celebrations of the Indian Institute of Public Administration in New Delhi, VP Dhankhar emphasized that India does not require lessons from any country on the rule of law. “Recently, people are telling us about the rule of law. One country in Europe, a developed democracy, they need to think within. They need to attend to their own affairs,” stated Dhankhar, asserting India's capability to manage its internal matters independently.

"Equality before the law is a 'new norm' in India today and the law is holding those accountable who thought themselves as beyond law," he said. "But what do we see? The moment law takes its course, they take to the streets, high decibel debates, camouflaging the culpability of the worst nature by human rights. This is happening under our nose," he added.

Challenges To The Rule Of Law

Dhankhar highlighted the challenges faced by Indian democracy, noting that some individuals resort to street protests and high-decibel debates when faced with legal proceedings. He condemned attempts to evade accountability by masking wrongdoing under the guise of human rights advocacy.

Strengthening Judicial System

The Vice President praised India's judicial system as robust, pro-people, and independent, urging deeper reflection on the tendency to circumvent the rule of law. He emphasized that corruption no longer offers immunity, stating unequivocally that "corruption is not a passage to opportunity, employment, or a contract anymore. It is a passage to jail."

Defending Institutions

Expressing concern over attempts to undermine Indian institutions, Dhankhar questioned the legitimacy of unregistered political entities and called for accountability and transparency in political engagement.

India's Global Standing

Asserting India's rightful place on the global stage, Dhankhar highlighted the nation's contributions to global governance and advocated for India's inclusion in the United Nations Security Council. He argued that India's constitutionally structured democracy uniquely qualifies it to represent the interests of diverse nations.

In addition to his remarks, Vice President Dhankhar inaugurated the renovated premises of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) and unveiled several publications. The event was attended by dignitaries including Surendra Nath Tripathi, DG, IIPA, and Amitabh Ranjan, Registrar, IIPA.