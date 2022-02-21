हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India-France Bilateral Meet

India, France affirm commitment to cooperate on 'emerging security challenges'

India and France affirmed the commitment to cooperate on new and emerging security challenges. Taking on Twitter EAM wrote, "Convergence in our outlook and interests was visible."

India, France affirm commitment to cooperate on &#039;emerging security challenges&#039;
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday (February 21) met Florence Parly, France Minister for the Armed Forces and discussed contemporary developments and affirmed the commitment to cooperate on new and emerging security challenges. Taking on Twitter EAM wrote, "Convergence in our outlook and interests was visible."

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday (February 20) began his three-day visit to France during which he will attend EU Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific amid Chinese assertiveness in the region.

Jaishankar also held a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian. "Discussions on bilateral cooperation, Ukraine situation, Indo-Pacific and JCPOA reflected our deep trust & global partnership," tweeted EAM.

Jaishankar will attend the EU Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific on February 22, an initiative of the French Presidency of the European Council.

EAM will also hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from EU and other Indo-Pacific countries on the sidelines of the Forum. He will also give an address at the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).

"EAM Jaishankar begins his 3-day visit to France, a key strategic partner; he will attend the EU Ministerial forum for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, hold bilateral meetings with @JY_LeDrian and @florence_parly, interact with think tanks and chair India Heads of Missions in EU Conference," India in France wrote in a tweet. (sic)

(With ANI inputs)

India-France Bilateral MeetEAM S JaishankarIndiaFrance
