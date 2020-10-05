India hands over a consignment of 3,000 vials of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir to Myanmar

Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla and Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane visited Myanmar on Monday (October 5) amid the COVID-19 pandemic to discuss bilateral relations a wide range of areas. The Indian officials met Myanmar’s state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi to carry forward the discussion.

As a gesture of friendship, India handed over a consignment of 3,000 vials of the drug Remdesivir to Suu Kyi to help Myanmar fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

India Myanmar

As part of India's contribution to help a friendly neighbour Myanmar fight against COVID-19, Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla & COAS handed over 3000 vials of #Remdesivir to State Counsellor H.E. Daw Aung San Suu Kyi @MOFAMyanmar @ambsaurabhkumar@MyanmarSC pic.twitter.com/KyLS9mx9Hz — India in Myanmar (@IndiainMyanmar) October 5, 2020

The foreign secretary and the army chief began two-day visit to Myanmar on Sunday, the first time an Indian delegation to the neighbouring country has included both officials. Their meetings with Myanmar’s top civil and military leadership are meant to take forward ties in areas ranging from security to connectivity.

Live TV

Notably, this is the first visit of Army Chief outside the country amid the COVID pandemic and India China tensions at the Line of Actual Control.

Shringla and Naravane discussed “important bilateral issues” during their meeting with Suu Kyi at the foreign ministry in Naypyitaw, the Indian embassy said in a tweet.

The safe return of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh to Myanmar is also expected to figure during the visit. Dhaka has been pressing New Delhi to use its good relations with Naypyitaw to push forward the process, the people said.

On the security front, Myanmar recently handed over of 22 Indian insurgents which was "deeply appreciated by the Government of India and sends a strong message of deterrence to inimical elements on both sides", FS said at the meet.

Prior to the visit, Indian Embassy in Myanmar said, ''India - Myanmar relations are historic, multifaceted and marked by mutual trust and respect. India attaches high priority to its relationship with Myanmar in accordance with its ‘Neighborhood First’ and ‘Act East’ policies. In the recent times, both sides have strengthened their cooperation in several areas, including connectivity and trade, development projects, energy, capacity building, defence and security and culture and people to people links.''