हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India likely to see a huge jump in COVID cases by January end, warns Hyderabad KIMS director

India may witness an unexpected jump in COVID-19 and Omicron cases by January end, a senior Hyderabad-based doctor has warned. Dr Sambit, Director (Medical) of KIMS, Hyderabad, however, said that the number of critically ill patients will possibly be low.

India likely to see a huge jump in COVID cases by January end, warns Hyderabad KIMS director

New Delhi: India may witness an unexpected jump in COVID-19 and Omicron cases by January end, a senior Hyderabad-based doctor has warned. Dr Sambit, Director (Medical) of KIMS, Hyderabad, however, said that the number of critically ill patients will possibly be low.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “India is no different from the world and it will face what the world is already facing.’’

"We expect a surge in COVID numbers by January end because we are no different from the world. We will face what the world is facing. Hopefully, we will not have the number of critically ill patients this time that we had earlier," Dr Sambit said.

 

 

Meanwhile, a member of the COVID expert committee, Kerala has said that the number of Omicron cases is likely to increase to 1,000 in two to three weeks and 10 lakh in two months, given the global trends.

"We don't have more than a month before a major outbreak happens in India. We need to prevent this," Dr TS Anish told news agency ANI.

 

 

National COVID-19 Supernodal Committee recently said that the third wave of coronavirus is likely to peak in the country early next year but it would be milder than the second wave due to a large-scale immunity present in the country now.

Several scientists also suggested that the third wave of COVID-19 in India is likely to peak in February 2022. However, according to their projections, the Omicron-driven surge is likely to be milder than the second wave, possibly subsiding within a month.

So far, over 358 cases of the highly-contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in India across 17 states and Union Territories of which 87 are fully vaccinated with three having received booster doses. Delhi on Friday reported 180 Covid cases in 24 hours - a six-month high. Mumbai reported 680 new cases - a 78-day high. Delhi also has 67 Omicron cases. Maharashtra has 88. 

In view of the rising cases of coronavirus and growing concern over the Omicron variant, several states have announced fresh COVID restrictions, including night curfew. UP and Madhya Pradesh have become the first states to impose restrictions in the face of the Omicron threat. Both states have announced 11 pm - 5 am night curfews.

Over 1.5 lakh Omicron cases have been reported from 108 countries, with the UK accounting for over 90,000 and Denmark over 30,000. 26 deaths have been linked to the virus. The WHO has urged countries to 'boost, boost, boost' in the face of the threat.

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19IndiaOmicronDr SambitHyderabadKims
Next
Story

Despite Omicron threat, 58% Indians still plan to travel in next 3 months, says new survey

Must Watch

PT12M6S

DNA: Analysis of '150 crore cash' recovered in Kanpur IT Raid