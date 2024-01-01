trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2705047
NewsIndia
INDIA

India, Pakistan Exchange List Of Nuclear Installations Under 1988 Pact

The exchange of the list came amid continuing strain in ties between the two countries over multiple issues including Kashmir and cross-border terrorism.

|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 06:58 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India, Pakistan Exchange List Of Nuclear Installations Under 1988 Pact

NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan exchanged the list of nuclear installations and facilities through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official press statement. The exchange of information was held under the agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear installations and facilities between India and Pakistan.

As per the Ministry release, the agreement which was signed on December 31, 1988 and came into force on January 27, 1991, provides, inter alia, that India and Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the Agreement on the first of January of every calendar year. This is the 33rd consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992.

The exchange of the list came amid continuing strain in ties between the two countries over multiple issues including Kashmir and cross-border terrorism.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India will celebrate Diwali on 22 January
DNA Video
DNA: India will celebrate Diwali on 22 January
DNA Video
DNA: How many seats are confirmed for Modi in Lok Sabha elections
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar court reduces death sentence for 8 ex-Indian Navy
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Tent cities to welcome devotees
DNA Video
DNA: Know today What will happen on 22 January in Ayodhya?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!