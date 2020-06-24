India records biggest one-day spike of 15,968 COVID-19 cases, death toll reaches 14476

New Delhi: India on Wednesday witnessed another spike of novel coronavirus cases with 15968 fresh cases recorded in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 456183, as per the data from the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

India recorded the highest single-day spike of 15,968 new cases and 465 new deaths. A spike of over 1,000 cases from Tuesday, when 14,933 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

According to the Health Ministry data, 14,476 people have died of COVID-19 in the country.

There are currently 1,83,022 active while as many as 2,58,685 people have recovered from the infection taking the recovery rate to 56.38 per cent.

India on June 23 conducted 21,51,95 sample tests on people. The ICMR informed that there was a total of 992 labs to conduct COVID-19 tests, the number of government labs has been increased to 726 and private labs to 266.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the country with a total tally of 1,39,010, cases including 6,531 deaths.

Meanwhile, Delhi overtook Tamil Nadu to record the second highest COVID-19 cases.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 28,371 cases and 1,710 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (18,893), Rajasthan (15,627), Madhya Pradesh (12,261), West Bengal (14,728) and Haryana (11,520).