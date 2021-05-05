India records over 3.82 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,780 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded over 3.82 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,780 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (May 5, 2021).

There were 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections and 3,38,439 recoveries between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The country, going through the second wave of coronavirus, now has a total of 2,06,65,148 COVID-19 cases, of which, 1,69,51,731 people have recovered, while 2,26,188 have succumbed to the virus.

The world's second-worst coronavirus-hit country recorded more than 3,00,000 new infections for a 14th straight day on Wednesday. India now has 34,87,229 active cases.

Twelve states namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar and Haryana cumulatively account for the majority of India's total active coronavirus cases.

Many countries have come forward to help India as the health infrastructure of several States and UTs has been overwhelmed by the very high number of daily cases and increased mortality. Medical equipment, medicines, oxygen concentrators, ventilators etc are being provided by several global leaders.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced that India has so far administered 16,04,18,105 COVID-19 vaccine doses. This includes over 13 crore first shots and 3 crore second doses. The country has also given COVID-19 vaccine shots to more than 6.62 lakh people in the age group 18-44 years.

