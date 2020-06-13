India reports 1.25 lakh COVID-19 cases in 13 days, ICMR conducts over 55 lakh tests

New Delhi: As the total number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in India crosses 3-lakh mark, around 10,000 cases are being reported every day and on Saturday more than 11000 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

In June 2020, the infection has spread rapidly, it can be gauged from the fact that there were 1,90,535 cases on June 1 and by June 13 the number has crossed 3 lakh, i.e around 1.25 lakh new cases of infection have been reported.

Also, in the last 13 days the death count has increased sharply and more than 3000 people have died since June 1. The spike in the coronavirus infections is due to the non-adherence of social distancing rules.

If the rise in infection cases is not controlled, by the end of June, this total figure can likely cross 10 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Centre has also been increased the number of labs conducting COVID-19 tests in the country. On Friday, as many as 1,43,737 sample tests were done in 24 hours.

So far, according to ICMR, 55,7,182 samples have been tested.

In the last 24 hours, 11,458 new cases of infection have been reported while 386 patients have died.

The total COVID-19 cases have mounted to 3,08,993 of which 1,54,330 patients have recovered and as many as 8,884 people have died. The recovery rate is at 49.94%, according to an update by the Union Health Ministry.