India reports 8,635 new COVID-19 cases, 94 fatalities; daily deaths fall below 100 after 9 months

New Delhi: India on Tuesday (February 2) registered 8,635 new coronavirus infections in a day, the lowest in eight months, while the daily deaths fell below 100 after almost nine months, according to Union health ministry data. The number of COVID-19 cases stands at 1,07,66,245 and the death toll increased to 1,54,486 with 94 new fatalities, the data said.

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 13,423 discharges and 94 deaths taking the total discharges and death toll to 1,04,48,406 and 1,54,486 respectively. The total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,63,353.

According to the data, a total of 19,77,52,057 samples was tested for COVID-19 up to February 1. Out of these, 6,59,422 samples were tested on Monday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). So far, 39,50,156 people have been vaccinated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,48,406 pushing the national recovery rate to 97.05 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has dropped to 1.43 per cent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below two lakh for the 14th consecutive day.

According to the data, there are 1,63,353 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.52 per cent of the total caseload.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Telangana today added 152 fresh COVID-19 Cases, taking the total infection count to over 2.94 lakh while one fatality pushed the toll to 1,602.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 29, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri with 11 each, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 pm on February 1.

The total number of cases stood at 2,94,739 while recoveries were at 2,91,115. As many as 2,022 patients are under treatment and36,058 samples were tested on Monday. Cumulatively, over 79.15 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.12 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.77 per cent, while it was 97 per cent in the country.

Meanwhile, a total of 7,893 people -- around 75 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries -- were administered the vaccine against the coronavirus in Delhi on Monday. Fifteen cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported during the day, authorities told PTI.

Vaccines were administered at 106 centres. Each centre has a target of 100 immunizations against COVID-19 per day, a senior Delhi government official is quoted as saying.

"The vaccination percentage was 74.46 per cent. There were 23 sites where 100 or more vaccinations (were) achieved. These included seven centres set up at Delhi government hospitals," he told PTI.

Coronavirus vaccination in Delhi is held four days a week, barring Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

On Saturday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the world`s largest vaccination drive is going on in the country and is progressing quickly with 37 lakh plus beneficiaries vaccinated in the first 15 days.

(With Agency Inputs)