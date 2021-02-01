COVID-19: India’s recovery rate touches 97%, records 11858 recoveries in 24 hours

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 recovery rate has touched 97 per cent with a consistent rise in the number of recoveries of coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Monday (February 1, 2021).

"India's total active caseload has dropped to 1.68 lakh (1,68,235) today. The active caseload now consists of just 1.56 per cent of India's total positive cases," said the health ministry.

Total recoveries stand at 1,04,34,983 with 11,858 patients recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. India has one of the highest recoveries globally.

"India's daily new cases continue to follow a downward trajectory. From an all-time high of 96,551 on September 11, 2021, the country's daily new positive cases have come down to 11,427 on February 1, 2021," it said.

The higher number of recoveries in contrast to active cases has widened the gap to more than 1 crore (10,266,748), the ministry said. As many as 86.47 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States and Union Territories (UTs).

Over 37.5 lakh (37,58,843) beneficiaries have received the COVID-19 vaccination under the countrywide COVID-19 innocualtion drive, as on February 1, 2021, till 8:00 am.

According to the Health Ministry, in the last 24 hours, 14,509 people were vaccinated across 253 sessions. 69,215 sessions have been conducted so far.

The country's daily new deaths have fallen below the 120 marks and 118 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Six states and UTs account for 76.27 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties with 40 deaths followed by Kerala with 21 daily deaths and West Bengal with nine.

