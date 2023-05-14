Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid At LOC In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla

Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled by forces at LOC in Uri sector of North Kashmir's Baramulla district. It was the second infiltration bid foiled by security forces in this month in north Kashmir. An unspecified number of terrorists tried to infiltrate this side of Kashmir and the Pakistan army tried to provide cover and drone support to the terrorists, but Indian Army foiled the attempt by intercepting and engaging terrorists, said army sources. One army officer was injured in the encounter and a search operation is underway, they added.

Army officials said, There has been an infiltration bid in Uri Sect today early morning. The same has been successfully foiled by our alert troops. A search is presently in progress for any recoveries. In the exchange of fire between terrorists and one of the army's JCOs received minor bullet injuries on his hand and calf.

Post the firing, the Pak side tried to fly a quadcopter as well over the incident site but on being fired at from own side quickly withdrew. The quadcopter issue brings to the fore the complicity between the terrorists and the Pak Army in providing due assistance during acts of infiltration.

Earlier this month, on May 3, two terrorists were killed at LoC village, Army had claimed that have succeeded in foiling an infiltration bid and killed two terrorists in a gunfight in Pinchad village of the Machil sector of LoC in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

Security has been beefed up in Jammu Kashmir following three back-to-back encounters in north Kashmir and attacks in Poonch and Rajouri in which six terrorists were killed and ten army soldiers lost their lives. LoC (line of control) and international borders are being patrolled day night to ensure that no terrorists can infiltrate or terrorists across the border can’t push any kind of arms and ammunition to Indian territory. Jammu Kashmir is on high alert in view of G20 meeting in Kashmir starting on 22nd of May.

Additional security personnel have been deployed on the ground, drones are being used for aerial surveillance. Sniffer dogs are assisting security personnel for checking the vehicles at various check points established to prevent movement of terrorists or explosives from one place to another. Police said.