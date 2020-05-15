Indian Army Lieutenant Colonel, soldier killed in north Sikkim avalanche

Sikkim: Two men of the Indian Army's patrolling-cum-snow clearance party lost their lives in an avalanche that hit an Indian Army post in North Sikkim.

In an official relase, the Army confirmed the deaths of the two soldiers. The statement said that Lieutenant Colonel Robert TA and Sapper Sapala Shanmukha Rao lost their lives.

The statement read: "Inspite of the best efforts of the rescue team and local formation an officer Lieutenant Colonel Robert TA and Sapper/ OPEM Sapala Shanmukha Rao who were trapped under the ice lost their lives. All other members of the team are safe."

According to reports, an Army patrolling-cum-snow clearance party of 17-18 personnel was hit by snow slide in the Lugnak La area of Sikkim on Thursday.

"A patrolling-cum-snow clearance party, comprising 17-18 soldiers, came under snow slide. All recovered except one soldier. Intense search is in progress," the army had informed.

Earlier in April too a army soldier was killed in an avalanche. On April 11, Lance Naik Sanjeeva Reddy, who was operating a dozer in the snowbound high-altitude areas of Sikkim, was killed in an avalanche.