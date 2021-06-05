India's biggest vaccination drive in Hyderabad, 40000 people expected to be inoculated

Hyderabad: In what is touted as the biggest vaccination exercise for COVID-19 in the country, nearly 40,000 people are expected to get inoculated tomorrow at Hyderabad city's sprawling Hitex grounds.

This event is jointly organised by Cyberabad police, Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and Medicover Hospitals.

The entire drive which starts from 8 am will go on till 9 pm and will be paperless and contactless. All those who will be getting jabs are already registered on the Cowin app.

Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said, “it is important to take all steps to prevent the surge of the pandemic. This vaccination drive will help us to control the surge as well as prevent the possible third wave.”

The organisers say it is being held in the safest environment in a seamless manner without queues, lines, waiting and getting crowded.

Hari Krishna, Executive Director of Medicover Group of Hospitals India says, “Vaccination has proven to be effective in combating the pandemic in many countries. Since we are hugely populated, it is necessary to conduct such mass vaccination drives to cover the maximum population.''



Different time slots are allocated all through the day and every hour only 5000 people will be taking jabs.

The objective of this drive is to inoculate the maximum number of people in the tri-city (Hyderabad - Secunderabad - Cyberabad). This drive will be held strictly observing CAB-Covid Appropriate Behavior and protocols.

Those pre-registered will just walk in, scan a QR Code and proceed for the jab. Only Covaxin will be available. All 18 plus years of age are eligible to take the vaccine.

