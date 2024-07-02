Inspiring Success: 4 Siblings Become IAS-IPS Officers In This Pratapgarh Family, Know Their 'Secret To Success'

Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh: In a remarkable tale of dedication and achievement, four siblings from Pratapgarh have each secured prestigious positions in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS). This extraordinary family story has become a beacon of inspiration for many, especially the youth of their district.

The Journey Begins with Yogesh Mishra

Yogesh Mishra was the first among the siblings to crack the UPSC examination in 2013, becoming an IAS officer. His success laid a strong foundation and set a path for his siblings to follow.

Madhavi Mishra Joins the Ranks

Following in her brother’s footsteps, Madhavi Mishra cleared the UPSC exam in 2015 and joined the IAS. Her determination and hard work paid off, further adding to the family's legacy of excellence.

Kshama Mishra's Determination

The eldest sister, Kshama Mishra, displayed remarkable perseverance. She cleared the UPSC exam in her fourth attempt in 2016 and became an IPS officer. Currently, she serves as a Commandant at the State Police Line in Bangalore. Kshama was a stellar student, topping her district in both high school and intermediate exams and securing the sixth rank in the state.

Lokesh Mishra’s Achievement

The youngest sibling, Lokesh Mishra, also realized his dream of becoming an IAS officer. He is presently serving as a Deputy Commissioner of Customs and Central Excise in Koderma district, Jharkhand.

Educational Background and Family Support

All four siblings completed their early education at Leelavati and Ram Ajor Inter College in Lalganj. Their academic journey continued with graduation from a local college in Lalganj, with Madhavi going on to pursue post-graduation in Prayagraj. Their father, Anil Mishra, credits their success to their relentless hard work and dedication.

Serving the Nation with Pride

Yogesh Mishra: Serving as an IAS officer in the Ordnance Factory.

Madhavi Mishra: Serving as the Deputy Commissioner in Ramgarh district, Jharkhand.

Kshama Mishra: Commandant at the State Police Line in Bangalore.

Lokesh Mishra: Deputy Commissioner of Customs and Central Excise in Koderma district, Jharkhand.

This remarkable family has set a high bar, proving that with dedication, perseverance, and family support, even the loftiest goals are achievable. They continue to inspire many aspiring civil servants across the nation.