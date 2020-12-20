Intense cold wave grips North India; Delhi, Srinagar record lowest minimum temperatures

New Delhi: Intensifying cold wave conditions in parts of northern India has left residents shivering as temperatures dipped in the area on Sunday (December 20, 2020).

The IMD had earlier said night temperatures would continue to be below normal in north India over the next week. In its forecast from December 17 to 24 and from December 24-30, the IMD said the minimum temperatures would be below normal by 2-6 degrees over most parts of northwest, central and east India.

In New Delhi, the situation was similar where residents dressed in multiple layers of clothing as they stepped out.

Snowfall in states like Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh has a direct impact in other northern states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

There was no respite for locals in northern Varanasi city, as they struggled to carry out their daily activities in the bone-chilling cold. While some sat near the fire to warm themselves, others sipped tea to beat the cold.

South Asia's winters are not as cold as other regions such as North America, but the millions of poor here are hit harder because they live in the open and do not have enough warm clothes and often die.

Live TV