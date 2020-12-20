हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
North India

Intense cold wave grips North India; Delhi, Srinagar record lowest minimum temperatures

Intensifying cold wave conditions in parts of northern India has left residents shivering as temperatures dipped in the area on Sunday (December 20, 2020).

Intense cold wave grips North India; Delhi, Srinagar record lowest minimum temperatures

New Delhi: Intensifying cold wave conditions in parts of northern India has left residents shivering as temperatures dipped in the area on Sunday (December 20, 2020).

The IMD had earlier said night temperatures would continue to be below normal in north India over the next week. In its forecast from December 17 to 24 and from December 24-30, the IMD said the minimum temperatures would be below normal by 2-6 degrees over most parts of northwest, central and east India.

In New Delhi, the situation was similar where residents dressed in multiple layers of clothing as they stepped out.

Snowfall in states like Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh has a direct impact in other northern states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

There was no respite for locals in northern Varanasi city, as they struggled to carry out their daily activities in the bone-chilling cold. While some sat near the fire to warm themselves, others sipped tea to beat the cold.

South Asia's winters are not as cold as other regions such as North America, but the millions of poor here are hit harder because they live in the open and do not have enough warm clothes and often die.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
North IndiaDelhi temperatureKashmir temperature
Next
Story

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's dream project 'glass floor bridge' at Rajgir to open in March; check pics
  • 1,00,31,223Confirmed
  • 1,45,477Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M33S

Nepalese PM Oli recommends dissolution of parliament