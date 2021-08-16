हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aurora Australis

International Space Station clicks Aurora Australis pics above Indian Ocean, know more

Aurora Australis is also known as the southern lights and southern polar lights.

Photo Courtesy: NASA

New Delhi: International Space Station(ISS) shared images of Aurora Australis as it streamed across the Earth’s atmosphere.

Aurora Australis is also known as the southern lights and southern polar lights. It shapes as a constellation of lights often in green, red, and other colours.

Aurora Australis is best viewed from Antarctica and also visible in New Zealand, Australia, southern Chile, and Argentina including sometimes in South Africa.

The dynamic colour patterns make it a delight for celestial watchers. It occurs due to disturbances in the magnetosphere caused by solar wind and can be seen in the form of a glow near the horizon.

Aurora australis is named after the Roman goddess of dawn.

The arc on the cloud with rays of lights in the form of "curtains" with red, blue, green, ultraviolet, infrared and a mix of yellow and pink is a delight to watch.

According to reports, the Aurora and its currents also produce radio emissions around 150 kHz known as auroral kilometric radiation (AKR). It also produces a sound known as "Aurora noise".

