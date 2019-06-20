International Yoga Day to be celebrated on Friday, PM Modi to attend event in Ranchi

close

International Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the International Yoga Day celebrations in Ranchi on Friday. He is scheduled to reach Ranchi at 10 pm on Thursday where he will be received by the Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Governor Draupdui Murmu. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the International Yoga Day celebrations in Ranchi on Friday. He is scheduled to reach Ranchi at 10 pm on Thursday where he will be received by the Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Governor Draupdui Murmu. 

The Yoga Day event on Friday will ne held at the Prabhat Tara ground in the state capital where nearly 40,000 people are likely to take part. Around 10,000 people had applied online and 4,500 took passes for the event.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made with over 4,000 security personnel in place for the event. There are eleven entry gates at the site and around 100 CCTV cameras for the event.

