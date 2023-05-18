Is UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi Behind The Karnataka CM Deal?

New Delhi: After hectic deliberations for several days, the Congress central leadership finally managed to end the deadlock over who will be the next Karnataka chief minister as it agreed, according to sources, on Siddaramaiah taking charge of the state's top electoral post and DK Shivakumar taking up the role of his deputy. According to highly placed sources, the compromise formula was agreed upon late on Wednesday after the two top Karnataka leaders met Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka unit in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and party general secretary KC Venugopal amid efforts to break the political deadlock over the government formation in Karnataka.

While Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge worked round-the-clock to break the political deadlock over the next CM in Karnataka, it is being said that UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi played an important role in ending the political stalemate and convincing DK Shivakumar to accept the No. 2 role in Karnataka government.

Congress sources said that an agreement could only be reached after Sonia Gandhi spoke to Shivakumar, who had been firm on his demand for the Chief Minister post. It is evident also since DK Shivakumar had earlier indicated that he will abide by any decision taken by Sonia Gandhi and the Congress central leadership. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Chief also asserted that he will not resort to ''blackmail'' politics to fulfil his dream to become the chief minister.

However, there is still no clarity on whether there will be a rotation period of 2.5 years for the chief ministerial post - a suggestion that came before the Congress leadership in a bid to convince the two top Karnataka leaders. Sources also claimed that, as part of the agreement, people close to Shivakumar will be inducted into the Karnataka cabinet.

Ever since sweeping the Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress leadership had been trying hard to bring Shivakumar on board while toying with the idea of giving a second term to Siddaramaiah as chief minister since he enjoys the support of the majority of newly elected Congress MLAs.

Oath Taking On May 20

The party has called a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday at 7 pm. As per the agreement, both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar will take oath of office in a grand scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on May 20.

Central Observers from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) have been asked to reach Bengaluru to conduct the CLP Meeting. Earlier on Wednesday, Congress' Karnataka-in-charge Randeep Surjewala said that a new cabinet will be in place within 72 hours.

Celebrations Across Karnataka

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah's supporters gathered near his official residence in Bengaluru and shouted slogans praising their leader. They also poured milk on the life-size cut out of the former CM that has been put up in front of his residence.

Similar scenes were witnessed in his home district of Mysuru and his native village of Siddaramanahundi. His followers and well-wishers set off crackers, danced, distributed sweets, and celebrated by pouring milk on his huge cutouts erected on the roadside.

Meanwhile, preparations were underway at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the heart of Bengaluru, for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister, with officials inspecting the venue. This, notably, is the very venue where Siddaramaiah took oath as the Chief Minister for the first time in 2013.

Congress Sweeps Karnataka Polls

The Congress, which registered a thumping victory in Karnataka on Saturday, had held a CLP meeting on Sunday in Bengaluru. They had submitted the report of the CLP meeting and voting through a secret ballot to Kharge on Monday afternoon.

The results of assembly polls were declared on Saturday and the newly-elected Congress MLAs on Sunday authorised Kharge to take a decision. With the action shifting to Delhi, both Siddaramaiah, a former Chief Minister of Karnataka, and Shivakumar reached the national capital.

The Congress won 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka assembly.