ISC, ICSE 2021 results out: Netizens get creative with memes, take a dig at pass percentage, back benchers

New Delhi: As the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared ISC, ICSE results on Saturday (July 24), the internet was abuzz with memes tickling everyone’s funny bone.

From back benchers to the pass percentage, nothing was missed from the eyes of the members on the result day.

As the anxiety of results is over now for both students and parents, take a look at some of the hilarious memes here:

ISC RESULTS 2021 pic.twitter.com/psyDuIkGLF — Tweet it Abhi (@AbhiExisting) July 24, 2021

#CISCE confirms the announcement of results of #ISC Class 12th and #ICSE Class 10th. The results will be displayed on the official website!

Meanwhile toppers: #Icse pic.twitter.com/0PYx16sLHU — Mohammad Farhan Azim (@Azim_tweets) July 23, 2021

The pass percentage for ISC 12th this year was recorded at 99.76 per cent. Girls scored a pass percentage of 99.86 per cent, slightly higher than boys who achieved a pass percentage of 99.66 per cent.

99.98% candidates including boys and girls cleared the ICSE exams this year. A total of 219,499 candidates had registered for the ICSE board exams.

The Council also announced that it will not release a merit list this year as the Class 10 and 12 exams were cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The results for the students were prepared on the basis of an alternative pattern of assessment.

The results are available on the official websites of the Council at cisce.org or results.cisce.org. The students can also receive the results through SMS. In its official release on Friday (July 23), the Council informed that the results will be available for schools through the ‘Career portal’ of the council which can be accessed using the principal’s log-in ID and password.

