Isha crematoriums offer dignity in death for COVID-19 victims

New Delhi: For more than a year, Isha Crematoriums have been working round the clock to ensure that the bereaved bid a dignified farewell to their loved ones. With the pandemic raging in its second wave, states across India are struggling with a heart-rending reality: An acute shortage of space and resources is preventing families from according a dignified farewell to COVID victims and posing a critical challenge for administrations.

“Volunteers are working tirelessly in #IshaCrematoriums to ensure that the Departed are released with the right ambiance of sensitivity. This is important for both the Living and the Departed. Blessings.” wrote Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, in a tweet commenting on the crucial role of Isha Crematoriums in ensuring Dignity in Death for COVID victims in Tamil Nadu.

Volunteers are working tirelessly in #IshaCrematoriums to ensure that the Departed are released with the right ambience of sensitivity. This is important for both the Living and the Departed. Blessings. –Sg #DignityInDeath #IshaCOVIDAction pic.twitter.com/BxwmLk1eHg — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) May 25, 2021

Eighteen Isha Crematoriums – Kayantha Sthanams – have stepped up to support the administration and the community to ensure that the final journey is handled with sensitivity & efficiency. For the past year, Isha-trained volunteers and staff have been working round the clock to facilitate a dignified farewell to victims of the pandemic.

They undergo rigorous training in cremation services and related pre and post activities, procedures and rituals. Death rituals, with a powerful energy basis, are conducted with the sanctity and integrity necessary to alleviate the grief of the living as well as ensure a dignified exit for the departed.

Volunteer activities include transporting bodies to the crematorium; ensuring speedy completion of formalities; contacting relatives of the deceased and ensuring the bereaved get adequate time to bid goodbye to their loved ones.

All those working in the crematoriums diligently adhere to a combination of safety protocols. They are taught simple Yogic practices to strengthen the respiratory system, enhance immunity and increase oxygen levels. Preventive measures include daily servings of Nilavembu Kashayam and Kabasura Kudineer – potent herbal concoctions - apart from specially prepared nutritious food to enable the body to fight infection.

Well-trained and respectful staff and the spic and span premises which has a Kalabhairav shrine offer a measure of support and comfort to the grieving. As volunteers and staff place themselves at risk every day to alleviate human suffering, Isha’s crematorium services are increasingly gaining the respect and admiration of thousands in the community for its humaneness.

Live TV