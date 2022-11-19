topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

J-K: Infiltration bid foiled, one terrorist killed along LoC in Rajouri

The body of the terrorist was recovered along with "warlike stores", informed the Jammu-based Defence spokesperson.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 08:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The army claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid in Jammu
  • Jammu-based Defence spokesperson LtCol Devinder Anand confirmed the killing of 1 terrorist

Trending Photos

J-K: Infiltration bid foiled, one terrorist killed along LoC in Rajouri

Srinagar: The army claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Rajouri district of Jammu province, and infiltrating terrorists have been killed so far while the operation was going on near the Kalal area in the Naushera sector.

Jammu-based Defence spokesperson LtCol Devinder Anand confirmed the killing of the one terrorist.

He said, "On the intervening night of 17/18 November 2022 at approximately 2300 hours, an Infiltration bid was foiled in Naushera sector(J&K), wherein a terrorist was killed while he tried to negotiate our minefield."

Today, he said, the body of the terrorist was recovered along with "warlike stores".

He said the operation is still going on and further details would be shared later.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Tweet revolution against the new owner of Twitter
DNA Video
DNA: Love-jihad angle added in Shraddha murder case
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: BCCI's decision after defeat in T-20 WC
DNA Video
DNA: Elderly affected by system dies in front of the system
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!
DNA Video
DNA: Forceful sterilization of women in Bihar