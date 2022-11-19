J-K: Infiltration bid foiled, one terrorist killed along LoC in Rajouri

Srinagar: The army claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Rajouri district of Jammu province, and infiltrating terrorists have been killed so far while the operation was going on near the Kalal area in the Naushera sector.

Jammu-based Defence spokesperson LtCol Devinder Anand confirmed the killing of the one terrorist.

He said, "On the intervening night of 17/18 November 2022 at approximately 2300 hours, an Infiltration bid was foiled in Naushera sector(J&K), wherein a terrorist was killed while he tried to negotiate our minefield."

Today, he said, the body of the terrorist was recovered along with "warlike stores".

He said the operation is still going on and further details would be shared later.